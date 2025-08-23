Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC; rating, runtime revealed

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...
Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. The Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan-starrer is slated to release on December 5.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The film's first look, released on July 6 on Ranveer's birthday, was well appreciated and it seems that its trailer will be out soon as well. According to a screenshot leaked online, the trailer of Dhurandhar has been certified U/A by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and is 2 minutes and 42 seconds long.
Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya even won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. Dhar has also co-produced Dhurandhar under his banner B62 Studios Private Limited, along with Jio Studios.
Dhurandhar shoot halted
Last week, 100 members of the Dhurandhar shooting unit were admitted to a hospital in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning. The crew of the film were engaged in shooting an important sequence when several of them suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache. They were immediately rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, where doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.
Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab vs Romeo
Dhurandar is slated to release on December 5 and will clash at the box office with Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab. However, there are reports that the latter might get postponed to Pongal 2026. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's much-awaited action thriller, which is tentatively titled Romeo, is also expected to release in the theatres on December 5. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani.
