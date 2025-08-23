Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC; rating, runtime revealed

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC; rating, runtime revealed

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. The Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan-starrer is slated to release on December 5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC; rating, runtime revealed
Dhurandhar first look
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The film's first look, released on July 6 on Ranveer's birthday, was well appreciated and it seems that its trailer will be out soon as well. According to a screenshot leaked online, the trailer of Dhurandhar has been certified U/A by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and is 2 minutes and 42 seconds long.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya even won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. Dhar has also co-produced Dhurandhar under his banner B62 Studios Private Limited, along with Jio Studios.

Dhurandhar shoot halted

Last week, 100 members of the Dhurandhar shooting unit were admitted to a hospital in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning. The crew of the film were engaged in shooting an important sequence when several of them suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache. They were immediately rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, where doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab vs Romeo

Dhurandar is slated to release on December 5 and will clash at the box office with Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab. However, there are reports that the latter might get postponed to Pongal 2026. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's much-awaited action thriller, which is tentatively titled Romeo, is also expected to release in the theatres on December 5. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to binge-watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway
On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE