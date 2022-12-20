Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan attend Mumbai Police Commissioner's daughter's wedding reception

Ranveer Singh-Salman Khan/Twitter

The wedding reception of Maitreyi Phansalkar, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's daughter, held on Saturday, December 17, was a star-studded affair with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty in attendance. The photos from the reception have surfaced online now.

Ranveer Singh was seen performing on the stage as he entertained the audience. The Gully Boy star sang the famous track Aankh Maarey, whose remix was used in his film Simmba. The actor wore a floral printed blazer and red pants as he looked stylish at the event.

On the other hand, Salman Khan looked classy in a black suit and was seen getting clicked with the bride and groom. Shilpa Shetty, his co-star from Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, looked beautiful in a red saree and posed for the photographs while meeting the guests at the wedding reception.













Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his next film Cirkus this Friday. The comedy entertainer, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the adaptation of Gulzar's classic Angoor and sees Ranveer and Varun Sharma in the double roles. The two leading ladies paired opposite Ranveer are Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Pooja Hegde will also be paired up with Salman Khan in his next action comedy titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film features an ensemble comprising Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, and others. The Farhad Samji directorial will hit cinemas on Eid next year on April 21.

And Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which is an extension of his cop universe featuring Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. The Amazon Prime Video India original series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.



