Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot lands him into legal trouble, police complaint filed against actor

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot has landed him into legal trouble, as a police complaint has been filed against him for 'hurting women's sentiments.'As per the report of India TV, the complainant is seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him. Singh is being accused of "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photos on social media, an official said.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The report further stated that the complainant has demanded an FIR under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The report quoted a police official that confirmed the complaint, and said, "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

Ranveer Singh is been in the news since his latest photoshoot. He has been mocked and trolled by netizens, and now, the actor has landed into legal trouble. Earlier on Monday, Alia Bhatt reacted to Ranveer being heavily trolled for his photoshoot. While promoting her upcoming film Darlings, when DNA asked Alia how would she react to Ranveer Singh being trolled for his nude photoshoot, the actress said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti. I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love." On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus.