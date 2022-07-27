Search icon
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot is a 'national issue': Lawyer's statement over actor leaves netizens in splits

Can you imagine a person stating on television that Ranveer Singh's bum is a 'national issue?'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's recent nude photoshoot has become a national debate, can you believe it? Yes, the layer who has represented an NGO has stated that they filed an FIR against the actor as he has 'offended' the women. Lawyer Vedika Chaubey is the complainant, and she was recently seen on a national news channel's debate program. 

The anchor asked Chaubey to emphasise what was vulgar for her in those photos. Vedika instantly replied, "We can see his bum. His video is with me. He is completely nude in that video. I don't know how many people will understand that thing." After hearing her, the anchor burst out in laughter, and Vedika countered her reaction by adding, "You may laugh but this is a national issue."

Vedika went on further and stated that his photos were uploaded on social media, and even kids have access to it. Chaubey added, "This is not the thing that should be posted for public. There has to be some restriction. As a woman, I felt offended by it."

The justification made by the lawyer left netizens in splits. A majority of social media users mocked her reasons and ridiculed on the fact that for her a 'nude photoshoot' is a national issue. 

Check out the reactions

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in more legal trouble over his controversial nude photoshoot after an FIR has been filed against him under the IT Act of the Indian Parliament. This is the second FIR that has been filed against the actor over the nude photo shoot that he did for a popular magazine.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the Bollywood actor, the complaint has been registered under the Sections 292, 293, and 509 of the Information Technology Act 2022 of the Indian Parliament for his controversial photos.

 

