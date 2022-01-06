Ranveer Singh's heartfelt wish for 'Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev on his 63rd birthday goes viral

Former cricketer Kapil Dev celebrates his 63rd birthday on Thursday, January 6. Ranveer Singh, who portrayed him in the recent sports drama '83', took to Instagram to wish him on his special day.

The actor posted a picture with Kapil Dev on his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for the legendary all-rounder. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev. What an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!". Ranveer has been hugely appreciated for adapting Kapil's look, accent, and batting-bowling actions perfectly in the Kabir Khan directorial based on India's maiden World Cup win in 1983.

His co-stars from the film also replied in the comments section. Jatin Sarna, who portrayed late former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, wrote "Dono ka jawaab nahi" with three heart emojis. Addinath Kothare and Tahir Raj Bhasin, who essayed former senior players Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Gavaskar, also dropped heart emojis below the picture.





Neha Dhupia, who is married to former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad Bedi, also took to her Instagram handle and dropped some lovely family pictures. Kapil Dev and his wife Roma Bhatia looked graceful in the pictures, which also featured Neha herself, her husband Angad Bedi, and their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She captioned the pictures as "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here’s to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videoes of your cute little cat… we love you".

Earlier, '83' director Kabir Khan had expressed his views on Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film while talking to DNA in an exclusive interview. He had said, "Today everyone is talking about Ranveer Singh looking like Kapil Dev but I still say as a director it's not the looks it's the expression, the accent that is making all the difference. If you dissect feature by feature they are not similar. It's the persona. When he walks and talks, it seems like Kapil Dev on-screen. It was a tough but enjoyable process."