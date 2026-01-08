FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to release in UAE, Gulf countries soon? IMPPA urges PM Narendra Modi to...: 'The ban is supression of...'

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to lift the ban of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in the Middle Eastern countires, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to release in UAE, Gulf countries soon? IMPPA urges PM Narendra Modi to...: 'The ban is supression of...'
Dhurandhar poster
The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging government intervention after the Indian film Dhurandhar was reportedly banned in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

In its letter, IMPPA described the ban as "unilateral and uncalled for," emphasising that it infringes upon the freedom of expression of the film's producers. The association noted that Dhurandhar received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification and has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

The letter reads, "We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled-for ban imposed on the film Dhurandhar by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema."

Since its release, the film has been receiving widespread praise from critics, industry insiders, and audiences alike. Earlier this week, 'Dhurandhar' achieved another milestone by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections. 

IMPPA made a request to PM Modi to intervene in the matter as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are "friendly" nations. "We, as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene, as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries, and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest," it added. "We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest, as it is a matter of great importance to the country," the letter concluded. The letter was signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has rewritten the box office books by beating Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026.

