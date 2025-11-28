FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'

'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show

Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 WC

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Before the big release, Ranveer Singh and team Dhurandhar faced a major hurdle as Major Mohit Sharma's family had approached the Delhi High Court for a complete stay on the movie.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 08:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'
Dhurandhar poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has run into legal trouble after the family of Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the movie misuses the legacy of the decorated Army officer. The action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar and set for release on December 5, sparked speculation online the moment its trailer dropped. Many viewers felt Ranveer’s undercover Special Forces character resembled Major Mohit Sharma — the Ashoka Chakra awardee who infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen as “Iftikhar Bhatt” in the early 2000s. Though the director publicly clarified that the character is *not* based on the martyr, the family says otherwise.

Mohit Sharma's family says Dhurandhar mirrors Major Sharma’s life

Major Sharma’s parents, 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma, filed a writ petition claiming the film is being promoted as “inspired by true events” and is clearly linked to their son’s covert operations and sacrifice in Kupwara in 2009. They say they were “deeply shaken” to see their son’s life “used, fictionalised and commercially exploited” without their knowledge or permission. According to their plea, even if the filmmakers deny any connection, an “ordinary viewer” would instantly identify Ranveer’s character with the late officer because of the military setup, undercover storyline, and visual similarities.

Legal and ethical issues raised under Article 21

The petition argues that the film violates the family’s right to dignity and reputation under Article 21 and touches upon the personality and biographical rights of the deceased. It also questions the government’s responsibility to prevent the commercial misuse of a national hero’s life.

Centre, CBFC, Army and filmmakers named as respondents in the family's petition

Those named in the petition include the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC, the Army’s ADGPI, director Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios president Jyoti Deshpande. The family is seeking a court order to block the film’s release until they are shown the unedited version and their objections are reviewed.

Family's concerns over sensitive military content

The Sharmas claim the movie recreates Special Forces missions, insignia, and counter-terror operations similar to Major Sharma’s real-life assignments — some of which, they say, are still classified. They argue the filmmakers should have taken mandatory clearances from the Army before depicting such operations.

The real-to-real character mapping

Their petition also notes that media reports and social media discussions have drawn parallels between other characters in the film and real figures like Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait, Ilyas Kashmiri, and Karachi police officer Chaudhry Aslam Khan, suggesting a larger pattern of using real personalities without consent.

Ultimately, the Sharma family wants a complete stay on Dhurandhar's release, a private screening for them, access to the full script, raw footage, and promotional material, and also a temporary halt on all trailers and advertising until the matter is resolved

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 WC
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who wears 3.5 kg gold daily
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement