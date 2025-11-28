Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Before the big release, Ranveer Singh and team Dhurandhar faced a major hurdle as Major Mohit Sharma's family had approached the Delhi High Court for a complete stay on the movie.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has run into legal trouble after the family of Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the movie misuses the legacy of the decorated Army officer. The action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar and set for release on December 5, sparked speculation online the moment its trailer dropped. Many viewers felt Ranveer’s undercover Special Forces character resembled Major Mohit Sharma — the Ashoka Chakra awardee who infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen as “Iftikhar Bhatt” in the early 2000s. Though the director publicly clarified that the character is *not* based on the martyr, the family says otherwise.

Mohit Sharma's family says Dhurandhar mirrors Major Sharma’s life

Major Sharma’s parents, 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma, filed a writ petition claiming the film is being promoted as “inspired by true events” and is clearly linked to their son’s covert operations and sacrifice in Kupwara in 2009. They say they were “deeply shaken” to see their son’s life “used, fictionalised and commercially exploited” without their knowledge or permission. According to their plea, even if the filmmakers deny any connection, an “ordinary viewer” would instantly identify Ranveer’s character with the late officer because of the military setup, undercover storyline, and visual similarities.

Legal and ethical issues raised under Article 21

The petition argues that the film violates the family’s right to dignity and reputation under Article 21 and touches upon the personality and biographical rights of the deceased. It also questions the government’s responsibility to prevent the commercial misuse of a national hero’s life.

Centre, CBFC, Army and filmmakers named as respondents in the family's petition

Those named in the petition include the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC, the Army’s ADGPI, director Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios president Jyoti Deshpande. The family is seeking a court order to block the film’s release until they are shown the unedited version and their objections are reviewed.

Family's concerns over sensitive military content

The Sharmas claim the movie recreates Special Forces missions, insignia, and counter-terror operations similar to Major Sharma’s real-life assignments — some of which, they say, are still classified. They argue the filmmakers should have taken mandatory clearances from the Army before depicting such operations.

The real-to-real character mapping

Their petition also notes that media reports and social media discussions have drawn parallels between other characters in the film and real figures like Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait, Ilyas Kashmiri, and Karachi police officer Chaudhry Aslam Khan, suggesting a larger pattern of using real personalities without consent.

Ultimately, the Sharma family wants a complete stay on Dhurandhar's release, a private screening for them, access to the full script, raw footage, and promotional material, and also a temporary halt on all trailers and advertising until the matter is resolved