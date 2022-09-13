Ranveer Singh's bodyguard accidentally slaps him in public, video goes viral

Credit: Newj/Instagram

Ranveer Singh recently walked the red carpet at SIIMA Awards 2022. He was seen posing with his fans who gathered there to click selfies with him. Therefore, his personal security was very concerned about the actor after seeing the crowd.

However, while managing the crowd, one of his guards accidentally slapped the actor. The video of the same went viral on social media. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Ranveer’s reaction after the incident. He was surprised and reacted hilariously.

Watch video:

Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh attended the SIIMA Awards 2022 on Saturday. Singh was awarded as the Most Loved Hindi actor in South India. Ranveer graced the stage with the hosts, and the latter demanded them to recite Pushparaj's iconic dialogue. The Simmba star followed the host and recreated the iconic punchline in Telugu with his equally famous signature move from the film. Allu, who was seated in the audience was elated to see Singh, and he clapped happily at his act.

Watch the video here

While the actor said the dialogue, Allu Arjun was sitting right in front of him in the first row wearing a black blazer. He seemed to be astonished after seeing Ranveer performing his dialogue and enjoyed the moment a lot.

Moreover, Allu Arjun also won the award for Best Actor at SIIMA for Pushpa: The Rise while the film went on to beg several awards in the best film, best director and many other categories. Moreover, it has certainly created yet another example of the popularity of Allu Arjun that was witnessed on the award night.

In the same event, Allu was also found fixing Ranveer Singh's watch, and netizens are in awe of the actor.

Watch the video

On the work front, Allu will next be seen in the much-awaited second instalment of the Pushpa series, Pushpa The Rule. Whereas Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will also headline Vikram's cult blockbuster Anniyan's Hindi remake with director S Shankar.