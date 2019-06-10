Ranveer Singh's ardent fan passes away at a young age; actor pays condolences

For many fans, their favourite actors are like Gods and they literally worship them. Similarly, there are a few fans, who have got lucky and met their idol several times that they become recognisable to them. Whenever these celebs see these fans they make a point to meet and greet them. Also, in the era of mobile cameras, these fans get tonnes of photos with their favourite actor which they cherish it forever.

On Monday, photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page and revealed that one of Ranveer Singh's fans named Jatin Dulera passed away at a very young age. He shared a series of photos of fans posing with Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan. Viral wrote, "Gone too soon, bro. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to the office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was a happy teen who was not into any bad habits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in Bandra. One of my followers, he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. He also had asked me if he could join me. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753"

Check it out below:

Even Ranveer paid a tribute to his late fan by posting a photo collage and writing, "RIP LIL HOMIE".

This is sad news, indeed!