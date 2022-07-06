Ranveer Singh reveals why he's learning Deepika Padukone's mother tongue Konkani, his reason wins internet

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the adorable and happening couple of Bollywood. Time and again, they set couple goals, and now their camaraderie is going viral on social media. A video of Ranveer expressing his wish to learn Konkani (Deepika's mother tongue) is winning the hearts of netizens.

Recently, the couple attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California. The event was hosted by the Konkani community of the area, and the power couple was invited as their guests of honour. During the conversation, Ranveer tried his hand and spoke a few lines in Konkani. Deepika cheered him and appreciated his efforts. Then Padmavat actor added that he's learning to speak Konkani for their children.

The crowd erupted clapping and hooting for the actor, and then, he shared his reason for learning the language. "I am in a position where I can understand Konkani but there is a reason why. It’s because when we do have children... Jai Jhulelal... I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkan without me understanding.” Deepika mocks Singh saying that he fears I will turn our children against him. The Fighter actress further revealed that Singh can't speak his mother tongue, Sindhi fluently. The actress joked that Ranveer can't be a part of a Sindhi convention. The Gehraiyaan actress further asserted that she is learning Sindhi, and her revelation was welcomed with huge applause.

Let's watch the video

On the work front, Singh will last be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other side, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, and with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.