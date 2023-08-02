Headlines

Ranveer Singh reveals reaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's mother didn't understand their relationship initially.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

After giving continuous flops, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor who is married to Deepika Padukone, revealed her mother’s initial reaction to their relationship.  

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been widely promoting their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During one of the promotional events, the actor shared her mother-in-law’s atas. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor said, Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law ko (They couldn’t understand especially my mother-in-law).” He further added that when they started spending time with each other, they understood them well. He further added, “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy.” The actor concluded, “Now she is one of my favorite people and I am most certainly one of her favorite people.” 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tie the knot in December 2018. The couple grabbed headlines back then because if their lavish wedding. Recently, Deepika was seen supporting her husband and stepped out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem. The actress heaped raise on her husband’s performance in the movie. 

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks his directorial comeback after 7 years. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles and has already entered Rs 50 crore club in 3 days and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience as well as the celebrities. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be soon seen making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter in the pipeline which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Not only this, the actress will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

Read Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

 

