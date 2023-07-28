Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to his performance in Rocky AuR Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors recently visited Chandigarh for promotions where the actor revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to his performance in the movie.

Recently, Karan Johar held a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for his industry friends and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the screening. Ranveer Singh revealed that Ranbir was very ‘appreciative’ of his performance and said, “The other day Ranbir saw our film #RRKPK with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody who’s craft I admire so much ‘It’s not that you’ve played Delhi guy before but there was absolutely no similarity’. He was really appreciative.”

In the same media interaction, Alia Bhatt also revealed that her favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani and called her sister Pooja Bhatt who is also a part of the show “queen of the family”.

Many Bollywood actors attended Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s family, Sara Ali Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan also attended the screening. However, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone gave the screening a miss.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres and according to reports, it is expected to have a two-digit opening.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol and is scheduled to release on December 1 in theatres.

