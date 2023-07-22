Headlines

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Lion's surprising vegetarian moment: Viral video shows king of jungle eating leaves!

Maharashtra landslide: 22 fatalities, 86 missing, search operation continues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Top 10 most-liked Bollywood films released directly on OTT in first half of 2023

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Ranveer Singh revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer and songs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of Rocky in the movie revealed Deepika Padukone’s reaction to the songs of the movie. 

At a recent promotional event for his upcoming film, Ranveer Singh revealed the reaction of Deepika Padukone to the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance."

When asked about her reaction to the new trending songs of the movie, the actor revealed, "She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it.” 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together after Gully Boy. The movie revolves around the love story of Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family. The two decide to switch and live with each other’s families to convince them of their marriage. 

Helmed by Karan Johar, other than Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres. 

Meanwhile, Other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline for which he will start shooting in 2024. Deepika Padukone on the other hand, will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024.

Read Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Kajol gives hilarious response to Ajay Devgn saying 'my wife never accepts she is wrong': 'Have you ever thought about'

Tata Motors launches India’s most affordable car with electric sunroof, priced at Rs 7.35 lakh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE