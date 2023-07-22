Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Ranveer Singh revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer and songs.

Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of Rocky in the movie revealed Deepika Padukone’s reaction to the songs of the movie.

At a recent promotional event for his upcoming film, Ranveer Singh revealed the reaction of Deepika Padukone to the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance."

When asked about her reaction to the new trending songs of the movie, the actor revealed, "She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together after Gully Boy. The movie revolves around the love story of Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family. The two decide to switch and live with each other’s families to convince them of their marriage.

Helmed by Karan Johar, other than Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline for which he will start shooting in 2024. Deepika Padukone on the other hand, will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024.

Read Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer