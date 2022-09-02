Ranveer Singh recalls people mocking him and Vicky Kaushal for marrying Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Ranveer Deepika- Vicky Katrina

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are the two most-promising actors in Bollywood. Apart from being talented, they are even the lucky ones to get married to the most beautiful ladies of B'town, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif respectively. At the recently-held Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer won the Best Actor, whereas Vicky won the Best Actor (critics) award.

The two winners were entertaining the audience, and Singh opened up about how they both are tall, dark, and handsome. Ranveer further added that they both are 'mamma's boy.' Ranveer didn't stop here, he further added that people often mock them for getting married to leading ladies of Bollywood, saying that they are out of their league. Ranveer added, "We both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales. People tell us ‘woh dono (Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif) humare aukaat se bahar hai'" The audience started laughing after hearing Singh.

Ranveer Singh is known as a powerful force by itself. His maddening energy can charge up every occasion, and he breathes life into any event. If anyone wants to give a kickstart to their event, then they should open the show with Singh. Ranveer proved this fact again, as he dazzled on the stage at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2021. The actor made a grand entrance to the show, dressed up as his popular character Peshwa Bajirao, and his presence gave the perfect start to the event. Later on, he performed on one of his most popular tracks Malhari with full force. The videos from the event went viral, and Singh's energy in the performance is winning netizens.

The Filmfare Awards 2022 were hosted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who are best pals in the industry and have also shared screen space in Gunday along with Priyanka Chopra and the late Irrfan Khan. Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, and Varun Dhawan gave breathtaking performances on the awards night.