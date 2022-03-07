Ranveer Singh-Rakhi Sawant dance to former’s hit song ‘Tatad Tatad’, video goes VIRAL

Ranveer Singh is known for his energy, and Rakhi Sawant is no exception. Her off-screen confrontations with paparazzi demonstrate this as well. Now consider combining the two! Yes, that did happen.

Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant were seen dancing their hearts out on 'Tatad Tatad' while attending an awards night, and the footage is not to be missed.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh is in Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar,' directed by Maneesh Sharma and acting as Jayeshbhai, a big screen entertainer that will present a fresh style of heroism rarely seen in Indian cinema.

The much-anticipated film will hit theatres on May 13, 2022, and Ranveer is excited for a pan-India audience of all ages to see it because he believes Jayeshbhai Jordaar will touch everyone's hearts with its uplifting storey.

YRF dropped an innovative date announcement video today in which Ranveer stresses on the point that he is delighted that a new kind of never-seen-before hero will emerge on the big screen.

Ranveer describes what people can expect Jayeshbhai, the character to be. He says, "Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type."