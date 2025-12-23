FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh quits Don 3 for this shocking reason, prioritises this film after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: Report

After reportedly walking out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Ranveer Singh has decided to prioritise the zombie-based film Pralay after the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 09:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey also joined the project as the leading lady and the villain. However, months later, Kiara quit the film due to her pregnancy and Vikrant also left the project due to unknown reasons. Farhan also put the much-anticipated action thriller on the backburner to concentrate on his acting comeback in 120 Bahadur. And now, Ranveer has also shockingly walked away from Don 3 as Dhurandhar has amassed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, and is still running to packed theatres.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "With Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space."

The source also stated that Ranveer has decided to prioritise the zombie-based film Pralay as he added, "He has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned. Right after the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer was scheduled to begin preparations for Don 3. However, given the current situation, the film is now pushed."

Pralay is a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller and marks the feature film directorial debut of Jai Mehta. The film is backed by Applause Entertainment. Jai had previously co-directed the highly acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and also helmed the action drama series Lootere.

Coming back to Don 3, Kriti Sanon and popular Tamil star Arjun Das have replaced Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey in Don 3. Now, the makers will also replace Ranveer Singh in the film. The original Don, directed by Chandra Barot, starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role and was released in 1978. 28 years later in 2006, Farhan rebooted the franchise with Don: The Chase Begins Again starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also made a sequel Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011.

READ | Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in third week

