Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 350-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri; Check area-wise pollution levels

Ranveer Singh quit Don 3 after Dhurandhar's success? Insider reveals REAL reason, similar to Deepika Padukone- Kalki 2 fiasco: 'Farhan Akhtar was only one who...'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares BIG update on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'It is important if we succeed...'

Jamie Lever needs 'rest and reset', takes break from social media after facing huge backlash for Tanya Mittal's mimicry: 'I've lost...'

Who was Shivank Avasthi? 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in shooting in Canada's Toronto, Consulate General says, 'Deep Anguish…'

Bank Holiday on December 26: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

US launches 'deadly' strikes on ISIS terrorist scums in Nigeria, President Donald Trump makes BIG announcement, says 'slaughtering of…'

Gold, silver prices today, December 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat for Riyadh-bound Flynas flight; lands safely

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer-starrer crosses Rs 630 crore, set to dethrone SRK's Jawan as highest-grossing Hindi film

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh quit Don 3 after Dhurandhar's success? Insider reveals REAL reason, similar to Deepika Padukone- Kalki 2 fiasco: 'Farhan Akhtar was only one who...'

After delivering the blockbuster success with Dhurandhar, there were reports that Ranveer Singh quit Don 3. However, the real reason was shared by an insider, stating a mutual move made by Singh and Farhan over disagreements on terms.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh quit Don 3 after Dhurandhar's success? Insider reveals REAL reason, similar to Deepika Padukone- Kalki 2 fiasco: 'Farhan Akhtar was only one who...'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Don 3 announcement teaser
Amid rumours linking Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3 to the success of Dhurandhar, a fresh update has dismissed these claims, stating clearly that “Ranveer Singh hasn’t walked out of Don 3 as the rumour mills claim.” According to a source quoted by India Today, “It’s actually an entirely different story. To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops. They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time.” 

Farhan Akhtar trusted Ranveer whenever no one else did

Emphasising the scale of the project, the source added, “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor.” Addressing the timing, the insider further said, “Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even been released.” 

Ranveer's exit was due to disagreements, not a voluntary decision

The report goes on to clarify that Ranveer’s decision had nothing to do with the film’s box office narrative and instead stemmed from creative differences, with his exit being the result of disagreements over demands rather than a voluntary walkout. While there is still no official word from either the actor or the makers, Don 3 has already seen changes in its cast, with Kiara Advani stepping away earlier due to her pregnancy and Kriti Sanon reportedly joining the film.

Ranveer's wife was also dropped from projects due to her demands

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife, Deepika Padukone, as the couple left for a vacation, smiling and holding hands amid the ongoing speculation. A few months back, Deepika was also dropped from big movies like Prabhas' Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The primary reason for her exit was the disagreements over her demands. Kalki 2 makers put out a statement citing 'commitment issue'.

