Ranveer Singh pops up on Akshay Kumar's Insta live with Bear Grylls, says 'Mooch is looking kadak'

Akshay Kumar gave his fans a glimpse of his new look through an Instagram live ahead of his 'Into The Wild' episode with Bear Grylls. He did the live session in the middle of his 'Bell Bottom' shooting. Huma Qureshi, who is Akshay's co-star, had begun the live session.

She introduced Akshay and Bear Grylls, after which they spoke about everything that people can look forward to in their 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar' episode. However, fans were up for a surprise as Ranveer Singh popped in the middle of the chat, only to compliment Khiladi Kumar.

Ranveer left a comment which read, "Mooch looks kadak, Akki (the moustache looks good)." Huma had conveyed the message to Akshay, while Bear Grylls was still talking about his experience.

Here's the live video:

Akshay Kumar rang in his birthday on the sets of 'Bell Bottom'. The actor, along with Bear Grylls, spoke about the challenges they faced on the show and during other times in life.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is an innovative new format inspired by Man Vs Wild, which is one of the most watched wilderness survival television series in the world. The first episode of the series featured Superstar Rajinikanth earlier this year who made his television debut with Bear Grylls. Last year, ‘Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi’s episode disrupted the Indian media landscape, establishing itself as the TV event of the year. Beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as then sitting American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more.

Audiences can stream Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar starting 8:00 pm on September 11 on Discovery Plus. The broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled at 8:00 pm on September 14 across 12 Discovery channels.