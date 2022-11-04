Ranveer Singh part ways from Aditya Chopra-owned YRF Talent?

Ranveer Singh- Aditya Chopra

After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh parted ways with Yash Raj Films' Talent (YRF Talent). As per the report of Indian Express, Ranveer and Producer Aditya Chopra (owner of YRF) will still continue to share the same relationship. Ranveer was discovered, nurtured, and managed by YRF Talent management.

Ranveer started his career in Bollywood with Aditya's production Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). The rom-com went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office, and it kick-started Singh's career. Since then, Ranveer was managed by Chopra's talent company. A source stated to the portal that YRF will continue to be Ranveer's home. The relationship between the star and Starmaker will remain intact, as the bond is based on ‘trust and mutual respect.’

READ: Ranveer Singh invited to represent India at FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

Four days before, there were reports that Parineeti and YRF parted their ways with a mutual understanding. As per the report in Pinkvila, a source confirmed the portal, "Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency." However, if we browse the official website of YRF Talent, we will find Parineeti and Ranveer as a part of the agency.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in actioner Code Name: Tiranga. Whereas Singh tried to impress his fans with the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The last films of both actors have failed at the box office. Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Dengzopa. On the other side, Singh has multiple films in the pipeline. His next film is Rohit Shetty's family entertainer Cirkus. Next year, he will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Singh and Bhatt, veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in Johar's film.