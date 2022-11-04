Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh part ways from Aditya Chopra-owned YRF Talent?

If reports are to be believed then after Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh ended his professional relationship with Aditya Chopra's YRF Talent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Ranveer Singh part ways from Aditya Chopra-owned YRF Talent?
Ranveer Singh- Aditya Chopra

After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh parted ways with Yash Raj Films' Talent (YRF Talent). As per the report of Indian Express, Ranveer and Producer Aditya Chopra (owner of YRF) will still continue to share the same relationship. Ranveer was discovered, nurtured, and managed by YRF Talent management. 

Ranveer started his career in Bollywood with Aditya's production Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). The rom-com went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office, and it kick-started Singh's career. Since then, Ranveer was managed by Chopra's talent company. A source stated to the portal that YRF will continue to be Ranveer's home. The relationship between the star and Starmaker will remain intact, as the bond is based on ‘trust and mutual respect.’

READ: Ranveer Singh invited to represent India at FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

Four days before, there were reports that Parineeti and YRF parted their ways with a mutual understanding. As per the report in Pinkvila, a source confirmed the portal, "Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency." However, if we browse the official website of YRF Talent, we will find Parineeti and Ranveer as a part of the agency. 

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in actioner Code Name: Tiranga. Whereas Singh tried to impress his fans with the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The last films of both actors have failed at the box office. Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Dengzopa. On the other side, Singh has multiple films in the pipeline. His next film is Rohit Shetty's family entertainer Cirkus. Next year, he will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Singh and Bhatt, veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in Johar's film. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.