Ranveer Singh opens up on his fashion sense, says ‘I felt judged’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often troll him for his fashion taste and his outfits. The actor had now revealed that he did feel judged because of his outfits.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor replied fan tweets and revealed some of his secrets. One of his fans talked about his dressing sense and wrote, “Ranveer Singh's been doing met gala everyday for all these years.” To which Ranveer Singh replied, “I used to feel cagey about expressing myself. I felt judged. I would alter my way of being in accordance with the effects those judgements were having on me. At one point, I let that go. I was like, people are gonna judge anyway so you do you, dress the way you want and I'm glad that I have been able to evolve into a person who does that consistently now.”

Another fan asked him about his dressing sense secret. The actor replied, “It's not like I have plotted this persona being flamboyant in the way I dress or anything. It's just me. I love wearing colours. I love things that are bright and vibrant. I have come to realise over a period of time I am more attracted to the maximalist school. But when it comes to spaces, like a home or vanity van, I like it all to be very minimal, almost painfully minimal.”

Recently, while commenting on the phenomenon of the rising popularity of south films in Bollywood-ruled north India, Ranveer Singh says he does not see it as 'them versus us' debate.

The actor said the creative field is a subjective medium and the concept of competition must not exist there.

"I don't make it a versus thing in the realm of the arts. For me, there are spheres in life where versus is fundamental to competition. I am very keenly interested in such spheres such as sports for example. I don't subscribe to this notion of versus or competing with one another."