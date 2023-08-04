Headlines

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh opens up on his box office failures before RRKPK: 'I don’t understand this numbers game at all'

Ranveer Singh has had three successive box office failures - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus - before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar. The family romantic drama has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide and has been a critical and commercial success.

However, before RRKPK hit theatres on July 28 this year, Ranveer was going through a rough patch since his three consecutive films - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus - failed at the box office. The actor was appreciated for his performances, but the films couldn't bring audiences to theatres.

The Gully Boy actor opened up about the same at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani success party in Mumbai on Thursday, August 3. As per indianexpress.com, Ranveer said, "I don’t understand this numbers game at all, and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I want to focus on the craft, performance, and character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort. So if a film is a success, it’s not my own, it’s everybody’s together and the same goes for failure as well. As they say, you learn more from your failures than your successes and I have learnt a few things in the recent past. At the moment, I’m delighted at the love being shown towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m very grateful."

Ranveer, who debuted playing Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, added, "It’s almost miraculous that I get to be a part of Hindi movies. Ups and downs are part of life, but I’ve always believed that the process is the price itself. If people love it, that’s sone pe suhaaga (icing on the cake). I’m happy that Rocky is another feather in the cap, in the array of characters that are very dear to me. My super purpose is to build a body of work that I can look back and be proud of. So, from Bittoo Sharma to Rocky Randhawa, it’s been quite an incredible journey."

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

