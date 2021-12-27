Ranveer Singh opens car door for Deepika Padukone, netizens say ‘purane kaand bhool gyi ye’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who often make their fans go ‘aww’, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport. As usual, the couple was looking adorable.

In the video shared by Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen wearing a casual white top, teamed up with beige bottoms. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh opted for a leather jacket, a white t-shirt, and a hat. Ranveer opened the door for Deepika when she was inside the car. The video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.

Watch video:

Some people trolled, while some appreciated the couple. One of the trolls wrote, “Itni subha cowboy banke kon ghumta hai.” Whear as a social user wrote, “Glad to see them in normal dress.”

The Viral Bhayani page also uploaded a few pictures. These pictures didn’t go well with the netizens. People started dropping negative comments. One of them wrote, “Jada Chambalri hai… purane kaand bhul gayi ye…nashebaaz”

Meanwhile, there were people who praised them. One of them wrote, “coolest couple of Btwon.”

On the work front, In ‘83’, Ranveer plays the role of the captain of the 1983 team and cricketing legend, Kapil Dev, who led the underdogs to coveted World Cup glory, beating the mighty two-time previous winners West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

Deepika, the film’s co-producer, plays Kapil’s wife, Romi Dev, in the film.