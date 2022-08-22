Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Actor requests extension after Mumbai Police summons him

Credit: File photo

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh found himself in the middle of controversies when he decided to pose naked for a magazine photoshoot. His nude photos went viral even before he posted them on social media.

Actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and others came in his support. However, his photos didn’t go well with the people, even an FIR was registered against the Gunde actor. On Monday, he was supposed to appear at the police station but he requested a two-week extension.

As per the India.com report, police’s statement reads, “Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date.”

Mumbai Police had called the actor on August 22, 20220. An official had said, police would be recording Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s statement in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media.

The actor will be called to the police station on August 22 to "join the investigation," he said. Personnel of the Chembur police station in the city on Friday visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but were informed that he was not in Mumbai, the official said. Singh later told police that he would return on August 16. The notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on August 22, the official added.

For the unversed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization. The actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.