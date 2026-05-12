Ranveer Singh moves on from Shaktimaan, will play Lord Shiva in ambitious trilogy? Here's what we know

As per the latest reports, Ranveer Singh will be starring and producing a cinematic adaptation of Amish Tripathi's bestselling novel trilogy- The Immortals of Meluha. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028.

Ranveer Singh has become the most successful Indian actor of recent times. After breaking almost every other record at the box office with the Dhurandhar franchise, Singh has decided on his next project. Ranveer has moved on from playing Shaktimaan, and he's now working on something bigger. As per the latest report, Singh is all set to play Lord Shiva in an ambitious trilogy, based on bestselling novels of Amish Tripathi. Yes, you guessed it right, Ranveer has adapted Amish's The Immortals of Meluha, and the first part is expected to go on floors by 2028.

Ranveer Singh to produce Meluha trilogy

As Pinkvilla reported, Ranveer has bought the rights to The Immortals of Meluha and will be adapting films on the trilogy, under his production banner, Maa Kasam Film. As per the portal, Ranveer has joined forces with Birla Studios to produce the mythological epic trilogy on a grand scale.

The portal quoted a source that confirmed, "Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe, and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028." The insider further revealed that the director has not locked yet, as the focus is on locking the perfect script first.

What are the Immortals of Meluha?

The bestselling novel from Amish Tripathi, and its two sequels, The Secret of the Nagas (2011) and The Oath of the Vayuputras (2013), chronicle the rise of a warrior from the Himalayas in the ancient kingdom of Meluha.