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Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice in Budapest amid growing Don 3 controversy; photo goes viral

Ranveer Singh shared a cheerful photo with Arsenal footballer Declan Rice from Budapest amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 30, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice in Budapest amid growing Don 3 controversy; photo goes viral
Image credit: Instagram
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While discussions around Ranveer Singh and the ongoing Don 3 controversy continue to make headlines, the actor appears to be focusing on personal time away from the spotlight. On Friday, Ranveer gave fans a glimpse of his stay in Budapest by sharing a photograph with Arsenal footballer Declan Rice.

The actor posted the picture on his Instagram Stories, showing the two smiling together during what appeared to be a casual late-night meeting. Ranveer captioned the image, “About last night,” accompanied by heart emojis, while the song "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana" played in the background.

In the photo, Ranveer sported a pastel printed shirt paired with pink trousers and sunglasses, while Rice opted for a more relaxed look in a black T-shirt and matching bottoms.

Apart from meeting the football star, Ranveer was also seen interacting with fans in Budapest. Several social media users shared selfies with the actor after unexpectedly spotting him in the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kulkarni (@rajkulkarni8)

The actor's social media update comes at a time when his reported exit from Don 3 remains a topic of discussion within the industry. Ranveer was announced as the new lead of the franchise in 2023, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the earlier films directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Speculation surrounding the project intensified after reports emerged that Ranveer had stepped away from the film following the success of Dhurandhar. More recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after receiving a complaint from Farhan regarding the dispute.

Last month, Farhan reportedly informed FWICE that Ranveer's alleged withdrawal from the project had caused significant financial losses. Reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan could replace Ranveer in the film, although those claims were later denied.

Responding to the controversy, Ranveer's spokesperson recently stated, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement further clarified that the actor does not intend to comment further on the matter.

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