Ranveer Singh makes first public appearance after welcoming baby girl with Deepika Padukone, says 'baap ban gaya re'

Ranveer Singh, who recently became a father, joyfully shared his excitement with paparazzi at an event in Mumbai.

On Sunday night, Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance after welcoming a baby girl with Deepika Padukone, at an event in Mumbai. He was seen interacting with the paps joyfully and sharing his excitement and happiness.

The video of him has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip that is now going viral, Ranveer can be heard saying 'baap ban gaya re!!' while greeting the paps. Fans can't stop adoring him after seeing his excitement, one of them wrote, "He is gonna be the best dad." The second one commented, "Ek pita banane ki khushi hi alag hoti hai (he happiness of becoming a father is different)."

Watch video:

The third person commented, "He is so excited." The fourth one commented, "he is looking so happy. The fifth person commented, "The happiness on his face is god bless them." The sixth person said, "Sirf Maa ke hi nahi, bap banne ke bad bap ke chehre pe bhi alag hi glow ajata hai touch wood (Not only mother, father's face glows differently after becoming father touch wood)."

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby on September 8. Following their post, many fans and Bollywood celebrities congratulated them. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never failed to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.