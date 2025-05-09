BOLLYWOOD
Ranveer Singh has praised Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, and gave out a clear message that if you'll mess with India, the country will hit back hard.
Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to Operation Sindoor and saluted the courage of the Indian Armed Forces for taking revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack. On May 8, India took down 9 terror camps situated in PoJK and Pakistan with an air strike, killing over 100 terrorists. Soon after the Operation Sindoor was revealed to the media, several Indians and actors have thanked the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for giving a perfect reply to the gruesome attack at Pahalgam, which led to the death of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali.
Ranveer Singh has joined the bandwagon of celebrating the bravery and courage of the Armed Forces. The Gully Boy actor further said that the Bravehearts of India won't be silenced if they are provoked. On his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo of Operation Sindoor, with the caption, "Raah chalte ko hum chhedte nahi, lekin agar koi chhede, toh phir hum usse chhodte nahi." Singh further applauded the valour of Indian protectors, and said, "Salute to the courage of the Armed forces and the decisiveness of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi (salute emoji). @defenceminidia #operationsindoor #waragainstterror."
Anupam Kher assures Mata Vaishno Devi and Army are protecting India
Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a video from his family's home in Jammu. The short clip, sent to him by his cousin, showed the area under complete blackout, reportedly due to recent security developments.
On Thursday, the actor shared the video on his X account along with a caption stating that he immediately called his cousin after receiving the video to check on the family's safety. However, his cousin's spirit made him proud as he reassured Kher that the Indian Army was there to protect them.
My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत… pic.twitter.com/fv8UmCILC0— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025
He wrote, "My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, 'Bhaiya! Hum Bharat mein hain! Hum Hindustani hain. Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahe.' Jai Mata Ki! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"
(with inputs from wires)
