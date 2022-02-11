Ranveer Singh lauds Deepika Padukone's act in 'Gehraiyaan' with a kiss, calls it 'masterclass of performance'

While promoting the love-drama 'Gehraiyaan,' actress Deepika Padukone said that she sees a cheerleader in husband Ranveer Singh. It seems like Deepika had perfectly described Singh. The '83' actor is bowled over Padukone's portrayal of Alisha from 'Gehraiyaan,' and he shared his feeling on Instagram.

Ranveer posted a picture from their vacation, where they are busy painting the town red with their love, sealing the moment with a passionate kiss. Singh hailed Deepika's performance through the picture and said, "Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!"

Check out the moment here

The 'Gunday' star broke the internet with the picture. Within two hours, the photo got more than a million likes and thousands of comments. Many from the film fraternity have gone gaga over their love. Film's singer Shalmali Kholgade commented on the post and said, "bless you both so abundantly!! Precious people!" Actress Rakulpreet Singh, director Zoya Akhtar, Varun Sharma commented with heart emojis. Among countless fans, someone said, "Amazing." While someone asserted, "MY HEART IS MELTING." Another fan exclaimed, "Oh my gawd."

Recently, while having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss. Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is sensitive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it. 'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming online.