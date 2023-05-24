Ranveer Singh kisses Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt stuns in unseen BTS glimpse from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar shares BTS glimpse from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar, a filmmaker who has given a number of box office hits like Student of The Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more, completed his 25 years as director today (May 24). On the occasion, the filmmaker shared BTS scenes from the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and announced the release date of the movie’s first look.

On Wednesday, Dharma Productions took to Twitter and shared a nostalgic video as Karan Johar celebrated completing 25 years as a director in the industry. The caption of the video reads, “It's the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas - it's now time to hit play on a new season, with a 'prem kahaani' that's been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas on 28th July. First look OUT TOMORROW at 10 AM!”

In the video, Dharma Productions shared a montage of iconic love and friendship scenes from his previous directorial like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Student of The Year with his voice-over. The video starts with Karan Johar’s voice saying, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world… and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day.”

The video then also shared the BTS scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wherein Ranveer Singh was seen kissing Dharmendra, and he said, “This love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani, a story that celebrates love like never before, in all its beauty and grandeur. A story I have been waiting to share with you for so long. It’s finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more.”

After watching the video, fans were left nostalgic and excited for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “From DDLJ to Ae Dil Hai Mushil, Karan Johar has touched our hearts with every film. Can’t wait for the magic of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Another commented, “A much-needed romantic movie to look forward to! Karan Johar knows how to weave beautiful love stories that resonate with the audience.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait for the upcoming film.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The romantic-comedy drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28 and the first look of the movie will release on May 25.