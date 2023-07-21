Headlines

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of his ramp walk at Manish Malhotra's show, video goes viral - Watch

Ranveer Singh is geared up for his next release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. The Karan Johar film releases in cinemas on July 28.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Ranveer Singh leaves no chance to show his love for wife-actress Deepika Padukone at public events. And Thursday, July 20 night was no different when the Simmba actor, dressed up in a white sherwani with a floral printed jacket, walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture show in Mumbai

Leaving his ramp walk in the middle, Ranveer kissed Deepika on her cheek, touched his mother Anju Bhavnani's feet, and even kissed Karan Johar on his cheek, and then continued to take center stage. The video of the same moment, shared by the Instant Bollywood page on Instagram, is going viral across the internet.

"He loves Deepika so much", wrote one netizen reacting to the clip, whereas another added, "So sweet and precious moments". "This guy! Never fails to make his wife feel special", read another comment. Another netizen commented, "I really appreciate this man full of positivity and humility".

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's co-star from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also walked the ramp at the same show and both of them walked the ramp together later. Alia was seen in a silver bejeweled lehenga and a long dupatta with a delicate flower embroidery, and matching jewellery.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in cinemas next Friday, July 28. The family romantic drama marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. The upcoming film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

