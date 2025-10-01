Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again, actress is in second trimester of pregnancy: Report

Maha Navami 2025 Today: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, significance, mantras, rituals and all you need to know

US on brink of government shutdown after Senate funding vote fails, know what it means

DISTURBING WhatsApp chats reveal Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati arranging 'sexual partner' for Dubai Sheikh: 'Any nice friend...'

Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'

Happy Maha Navami 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, his co-hosts are...

Donald Trump gives Hamas three or four days to respond to Gaza peace plan, says, ‘Going to be very sad end’

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi

Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate

While Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans, John Abraham wants one with all-black interiors. Read on to know about shocking demands made by the celebrities for their vanity vans.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate
Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, and Sunny Deol
In the past one year, several directors and producers have slammed the actors for their rising entourage costs in the Hindi film industry. As this has become a serious topic of debate between stars and directors, some shocking details have emerged about the outrageous demands that some actors make for their vanity vans.

A source close to Ranveer Singh told Hollywood Reporter India that the actor requires three vanity vans while he is on a shooting schedule. "One for his personal use, one is a gym van, one is for his private chef", the source was quoted telling the portal. This baffling revelation comes amid reports that his wife, actress Deepika Padukone has been ousted from Spirit and Kalki 2898 sequel for making extravagant demands about her 25-people entourage.

Ketan Raval, a vanity van vendor, told the same publication that Sunny Deol wanted a van that could expand from 8 feet to 11 feet in width. "Sunny Deol once asked me to design a van that could expand sideways - from the standard eight feet of width to eleven feet - so that the interiors feel less cramped", he stated. Sharing that John Abraham needs a vanity van with all-black interiors, Raval said, "John wanted floor-to-ceiling window so he could look out and let natural light flood the space. But he also insisted on everything being black – the floor, the walls, the sink, even the toilet. Nothing that isn’t black. So the only light entering is framed by an entirely dark box."

Another vanity van vendor Prateek Malewar said that Kangana Ranaut's vanity van is among the most expensive ones in Bollywood, adding, "She wanted solid sheesham wood interiors. It’s not only difficult to source but also extremely hard to maintain. Kangana was personally involved in the design. She would sit with us to choose fabrics and the prints."

The report states that the average maintenance cost of a van is approximately Rs 10-15 lakh. When it comes to purchasing costs, a premium 'super van' featuring multiple rooms and expandable living areas is priced between Rs 2-3 crore. A high-end custom van equipped with Italian marble, luxury recliners, and gym facilities costs about Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore. Mid-range options, which typically include sofas, a small pantry, a basic washroom, and a television, are priced around Rs 35-50 lakh. Meanwhile, a basic vanity van with only a dressing area and an air conditioner costs between Rs 15-20 lakh.

