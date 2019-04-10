Ranveer Singh is on 'top of the world', while prepping for '83 in Dharamshala, Check pics

As the fans eagerly wait to see Ranveer Singh portray the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film '83, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the release date of the sports film. "Release date finalized: 10 April 2020. Ranveer Singh is Kapil Dev in '83 The Film'...Directed by Kabir Khan. Presented by Reliance Entertainment. Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan," Taran wrote.

Bollywood's powerhouse is currently undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a cricketer. The actor recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on his Twitter handle. He captioned it as, "Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm."

As per media reports, Ranveer Singh and the other cast members are in Dharamshala to continue with their cricket training. The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in London and Scotland.

Apart from Ranveer, '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue. Kapil Dev had captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup. He had also coached the Indian cricket team from October 1999 to August 2000. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.