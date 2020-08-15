Ranveer Singh is lovestruck looking at 'beauty' Deepika Padukone's BTS still from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brewed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cinematography for the 2013 released film was done by Ravi Varman. A while back, he took to his Instagram page and shared BTS stills from the sets of Ram-Leela featuring Deepika and Ranveer. The photo with DP is taken from 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' song shoot, while the one with Ranveer was clicked during the shoot of 'Tattad Tattad' song.

Ravi posted the photo with Ranveer and captioned it stating, "*GoLdEn Age*. #ranveersingh #ramleela #art #magic #photooftheday". To which the actor commented, "fond memories thala!"

While for the one with Deepika, Varman captioned it as "*GoLdEnAgE*. @deepikapadukone #throwback #ramleela #art #magic #photooftheday". Ranveer commented on this photo too by writing, "Beauty".

Check it out below:

Deepika and Ranveer ave been married for nearly two years after a courtship of about six years. They are enjoying their time during the lockdown at home and share glimpses of them creating memories at several intervals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial 83 which is co-produced by Deepika. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev. 83 was all set to release on April 10, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

This film marks fourth outing of DeepVeer after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.