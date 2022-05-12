Ranveer Singh is all praise for Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR

KGF Chapter 2, Ranveer Singh, RRR/File photos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, recently showered praise on pan-India films RRR and KGF Chapter 2. Both the films performed phenomenally well and smashed some box office records, setting new benchmarks.

In an interview with Film Companion, while talking about Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role, Ranveer said, "When I watched KGF Chapter 2, I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash..woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema."

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer becomes highest-grossing film overseas post pandemic

Speaking about RRR to India Today, Ranveer said, "I had the privilege of seeing RRR in the theatre, it blew my brains."

To Film Companion, Ranveer said, "I watched RRR in theatres recently and I had dozens of woah moments. It was just three hours of woah, woah woah! That's Mr Rajamouli's cinema for you, it just get up on your seat, you can barely even sit. I absolutely loved it."

He added, "When I got out of my seat the first time in RRR was that sequence where they are trying to save the boy. And jab do hero ka haath raise aata hai na (signals Jr NTR and Ram Charan holding each other's arms)...I'm like Rajamouli. So yes, RRR...woah movie and if you haven't seen it, you are missing out."

KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. RRR, on the other hand, hit cinema halls on March 25. Both the film garnered critical acclaim and box office success.