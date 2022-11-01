Ranveer Singh invited to represent India at FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

File Photo

Superstar Ranveer Singh, who is regarded as one of the best actors in India, has now been invited to attend and represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.

Ranveer will be flying to Qatar to attend the biggest sporting event on December 18 which will see two of the best countries in world football lock horns to lift the coveted World Cup. “Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals. He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event.”

Recently, after French Football icon Zinedine Zidane, Ranveer headlined the prestigious Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto (Y-3) campaign! Ranveer was also recently at the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi where he met basketball icons Shaquille O'Neal and Vince Carter and also interacted with the new stars Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo! He is now set to be honoured at the prestigious Marrakesh Film Festival with the Étoile d’or Award, previously received by the likes of stalwart Indian icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Earlier, the organisers of Marrakech International Film Festival announced that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will receive a special tribute at the event. Along with the 83 star, Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival.

In recognition of their "brilliant careers", the quartet will receive the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city. Elated on receiving the honour, Ranveer said, "I'm deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d'Or! The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I`m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival."

