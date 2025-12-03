Ranveer Singh in BIG trouble, second complaint filed against him for 'mocking' Kantara's Daivas: 'His illegal, offensive actions...'

The first complaint was filed against Ranveer Singh in Goa by the Hindu outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) for allegedly insulting Chavundi Daiva from Kantara Chapter 1. After the complaint, Singhh had even issued an apology stating that he never intended to hurt any religious statements.

An advocate in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 3, filed a complaint against Ranveer Singh, alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by mocking and insulting the sacred Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition depicted in the film Kantara, police said. No FIR has been registered in connection with the complaint so far, a senior police officer at High Grounds police station said. The complaint, submitted by advocate Prashanth Methal, cites news reports and video footage circulated on social media.

It alleges that on November 28, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Singh openly mocked and insulted the sacred Daiva tradition showcased in the movie. "I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Mr Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka," the complaint said.

The complainant has requested that an FIR be registered against Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting the 'Daiva' tradition, and mocking Hindu beliefs. The complaint cites Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and 196 (promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion, race, language, or place of birth) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It is the second complaint filed against Ranveer for the same reason. On December 1, a Hindu outfit named Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) had submitted a complaint in the Panaji police station alleging that Singh insulted Chavundi Daiva from Kantara Chapter 1. On December 2, the Gully Boy actor even issued an apology stating that he never intended to hurt anyone's religion sentiments. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

This controversy comes just few days ahead of Ranveer's upcoming release Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on December 5. Dhurandhar, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, has itself landed in the controversy as Late Major Mohit Sharma's parents have alleged that the film is based on their braveheart son's life without taking any consent from the family or the Indian Army.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...