Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh's hilarious performance on Allu Arjun's Srivalli at SIIMA 2022 goes viral, watch video

Ranveer Singh was awarded the special honour of Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India at SIIMA 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Ranveer Singh's hilarious performance on Allu Arjun's Srivalli at SIIMA 2022 goes viral, watch video
Ranveer Singh at SIIMA 2022/Instant Bollywood Instagram

Allu Arjun won the hearts of the audience across the nation with his captivating performance in the blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise with his iconic dialogues and strong performance. His moves on the popular song Srivalli became a craze overnight as people couldn't stop themselves from aping the hook step and making their own Instagram reels.

And now, Ranveer Singh has become the latest celebrity to give his own hilarious twist to the popular song as he too recreated the popular hook step at the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2022, which were held in Bangalore over the weekend on September 10-11.

The 83 actor was felicitated with the special honour of the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India at the ceremony and while receiving the trophy, he recreated the Srivalli hook step as he took off his shoe and walked in Allu Arjun's style on the stage. His hilarious video, shared by the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram, has now gone viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ranveer also took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph holding the trophy and expressing his gratitude to the South Indian film fraternity. "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! @siimawards #10YearsofSIIMA #SIIMA2022 #SIIMA #Wolf777SIIMAWeekEnd," he captioned the photo.

READ | SIIMA 2022: Ranveer Singh says South film fraternity 'inspires' him as he wins Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's directorial comedy Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022, two days ahead of Christmas 2022, and will clash with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer suspense thriller Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's dystopian action thriller Ganapath at the box office.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.