Ranveer Singh's hilarious performance on Allu Arjun's Srivalli at SIIMA 2022 goes viral, watch video

Allu Arjun won the hearts of the audience across the nation with his captivating performance in the blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise with his iconic dialogues and strong performance. His moves on the popular song Srivalli became a craze overnight as people couldn't stop themselves from aping the hook step and making their own Instagram reels.

And now, Ranveer Singh has become the latest celebrity to give his own hilarious twist to the popular song as he too recreated the popular hook step at the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2022, which were held in Bangalore over the weekend on September 10-11.

The 83 actor was felicitated with the special honour of the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India at the ceremony and while receiving the trophy, he recreated the Srivalli hook step as he took off his shoe and walked in Allu Arjun's style on the stage. His hilarious video, shared by the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram, has now gone viral.

Ranveer also took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph holding the trophy and expressing his gratitude to the South Indian film fraternity. "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! @siimawards #10YearsofSIIMA #SIIMA2022 #SIIMA #Wolf777SIIMAWeekEnd," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's directorial comedy Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022, two days ahead of Christmas 2022, and will clash with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer suspense thriller Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's dystopian action thriller Ganapath at the box office.