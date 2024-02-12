Ranveer Singh helps 'brother' Johnny Sins with sex problems in new 'soap opera', fans say 'yeh kis line mein aa gaye'

Ranveer Singh shared screen space with Johnny Sins in a new ad disguised as a TV soap scene.

Ranveer Singh is a new promo for a TV soap. Can you believe that? If that wasn’t enough, then his co-star in the video will stun you even further. It’s none other than adult film star and social media personality Johnny Sins. The video, filled with double entendre, is actually an ad for a sexual health & wellness brand, which Ranveer is backing. The ad has received a tsunami of response on soial media.

The video sees Ranveer as the jeth (brother-in-law) of the protagonist who is laving the house as Ranveer stops her. The woman implies that her husband i.e Ranveer’s brother (played by Johnny Sins) is sexually inactive. The ad is for Bold Care, as part of the brand’s campaign to normalize the conversation around men’s sexual health.

Written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the ad is directed by Ayappa KM. Tanmay and Ayappa have previously worked together on many successful ad campaigns, like the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. The brand film was produced by Earlyman Films, one of the leading ad production houses in the country.

The campaign has certainly ignited a conversation around men’s sexual health, with many praising the bold ad and Ranveer’s soap opera turn. One fan commented, “Ye kis line me aa gaye aap (what line have you entered in)?” Another said, “Ranveer is so good in a TV soap.” Many others, however, felt that the ad trivialised men’s sexual health by making jokes on it. “It’s a nice ad that raises awareness but I wonder if the jokes were necessary,” wrote one.

Talking about the ad, Ranveer, Co-Founder of Bold Care, shared, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”