Ranveer Singh has THIS advice to 'outsiders', talks about his initial hustle due to 'sheer lack of opportunities'

Ranveer Singh in his decade long journey as an actor has shattered many stereotypes. The actor with his acting prowess not only won the hearts of the people but also received many accolades. He has proved that he a shape-shifter and can mould himself to get into the skin of the character he plays. Now, while interacting with the sports brand Adidas, Ranveer revealed how he kept chasing his dreams by believing that the impossible is nothing for him.

When asked about his 'biggest learnings on a journey to superstardom', Ranveer stated, "When young actors, especially 'outsiders', come up to me seeking advice on how to navigate their hustle - the first and most important thing I tell them is 'do it for the right reasons. Do it simply because you love performing'. I urge them to not be lured towards performing arts or the entertainment business because success in this field comes with fame and money. Those are transient, they are frills - just trappings. So I say, Be true to your craft and do it for the love of, and for the joy of performing."

The actor added, "Another thing I learned along the way, is that authenticity has the most resonance. If you try being something that you are inherently not, you are doing a disservice to yourself. If you stay true to who you are, if you lose the fear of being judged, only then will you vibrate at a high frequency. 'You do you', I tell them. Be original, be your unique self. Another important thing I’ve learned is to keep taking risks. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. You may falter during that process, but I believe that there are no failures in life- there are only lessons."

Talking about the 'moment when he decided that an outsider has to stand beside fellow outsiders', Ranveer shared, "One can have the passion and grit and can even prepare endlessly for the moment that one gets to shine. But oftentimes the missing piece of the puzzle is 'opportunity'. My hustle was as difficult as it was because of the sheer lack of opportunities. That’s what I wanted to create for fellow dreamers. To provide the opportunity to young creators who were burning with passion. To give them a platform to showcase their talent. It is my way of giving back. It is my way of paying forward the blessings I have received. It is my way of showing gratitude to the universe."