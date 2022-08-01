'Ranveer Singh has done favour to Indian women,' says Rakhi Sawant after actor's nude photoshoot goes viral

Credit: Rakhi Sawant-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to make headlines, she is one of the paps’ favourite celebs. The actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, has spoken about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for a magazine.

Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be heard talking about Ranveer Singh. She says, “I have just returned from Dubai and I am only hearing only about Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot from everyone.”

She adds, “Agar ek Ranveer Singh nude hokar aaya hai, to desh ki ladkiyon par meherbani kari hai. Hamari aankhon mein, dil mein, humare har jageh itni shaanti hui hai ki humne ek ladka nude dhekha hai. (By posing nude in front of the camera, Ranveer has done the girls in this country a favour. We have felt peace in our eyes, in our hearts and everywhere else as we have seen atleast one n*de guy).”

He also called Ranveer Singh her ‘dear friend’. She mentioned, “Wow, he is looking so handsome. Ranveer kahi meri nazaar na lag jaye. Where are you Ranveer, my dear friend. You keep doing these kinds of photoshoots, I want to see you like this only.”

Meanwhile, after Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor. Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it`s artistic freedom and I don`t think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

For the unversed, an FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.