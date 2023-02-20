Ranveer Singh has a fanboy moment with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu at NBA All-Star Game

Ranveer Singh with Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu, Jonathan Majors

Ranveer Singh is enjoying his moments of international fame. The actor has recently spent time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O`Neal. Besides the football icons, Ranveer has also seen with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu, and filmmaker Spike Lee.

Ranveer shared his fanboy moments on Instagram stories on Sunday. The actor was dressed in bright colors with a yellow T-shirt, puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat. He was wearing neon green sneakers. Singh shared his lookbook in a separate post.

Here's Ranveer Singh enjoying fanboy moments with Marvel stars

On Friday, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the celebrity game. Later he was seen interacting with actor Ben Affleck on the court. Ranveer was announced as India`s brand ambassador for NBA (National Basketball Association) in 2021.

The Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck introduced all the players in the celebrity match. Their photo, in which they are seen standing opposite each other, was shared by the NBA India on its social media handles and has been going viral. Netizens took to the comments section and wrote, "Gully Boy meets Batman". Ranveer's fans have also been sharing his pictures and videos from the star-studded match.

Ranveer did not have hits last year. His last two releases Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus both tanked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar`s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt. After Gully Boy, they will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are also a part of the movie. The film will be released in June 2023.