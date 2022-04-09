Ranveer Singh gets trolled for donning blue suit, netizens say 'first time kuch sahi pehna'

Ranveer Singh is known for his 'unique' fashion choices. His public appearances always grab eyeballs and her outfits play an important role in it. However, this time, the Padmavat actor ditched his exceptional styling and was spotted in a blue suit. Ranveer stepped out from his car, posed for paps, and then walked away. He was looking dapper, but netizens couldn't digest this side of Ranveer.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was posted on social media, people mocked him for bringing such a change in his appearance. Many netizens shared their views on Ranveer's 'normal look.' A user commented, "First time kuch sahi pehna." Another user commented, "Deepika didn’t give him her clothes." One of the netizens mocked him saying, "Is he okay! Where is his salwar kameez." Another netizen added, "Aaj Lag Raha Hai Ye Isi Dhartii Ka Insaan Hai." One person commented, "Oh wow! He CAN look normal and good." Among the other user, one of them asked, "Iski tabiyat to theek hai." There are few who hailed Singh's look, and they want to see him more in such outfits.

Singh is geared up with his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film promises to showcase Singh in a never-before avatar, and to introduce us to a 'hatke' lead protagonist. Singh believes Jayesh is one such character he has never attempted before. "I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself which was a very exciting prospect. I really make it a point to continue surprising the audience and Jayesh gave me the opportunity again.” Ranveer added. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. It stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani in primary roles. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022, worldwide. Apart from that, he is also shooting Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.