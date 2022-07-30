Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled for being 'sanskari' post nude photoshoot, netizens says 'overacting'

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has become the biggest newsmaker of the month. Sadly, the news isn't about his performance in movies, but about his nude photoshoot. Singh has become a topic of news channels debate, there are FIRs lodged against him, and his 'bum' has become a national issue. Well, the latter isn't our view, but it's the statement of a woman lawyer, that too on a news channel.

After his photo shoot, Ranveer has been seen at three major media events. Netizens are having a field day with his sudden change in OOTD. Yesterday, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone were the show-stoppers of Manish Malhotra's Mijvan fashion week. As Mijvan completed 10 years, the power couple headlined the special fashion week. Ranveer and Deepika looked royally gracious, and they owned the ramp. After walking the ramp, Ranveer went to the audience, and there he touched the feet of his mother. He even met Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter warmly, and this moment added more value to their appearance.

Let's watch the video

Now, as soon as the video was published, netizens found his gesture a 'damage control' by the actor. A user asserted, "Overacting ki dukaan ... Just showoff." Another user added, "Hmm bchi kuch ijjat wapas pate hue." One of the users added, "Nude picture ke Baad shankari beta." A netizen added, "Bahut sanskari hain, kuch hi din pehle aise hi sansakari photo khichwayi thi bhai ne." Another netizen added, "Auntie jee kya khaa k peda kia namune ko." One of the netizen added, "Apne bete ko kuch samjhao yrr yeh ek din world War kara ke hi manega." Another users asserted, "Sanskari munda."

Actress Vidya Balan has reacted to an FIR being filed against B-town heartthrob Ranveer Singh over his controversial nude photoshoot. Stating that she think the people who filed the FIR do not have much to do in life, Vidya said that if someone doesn't like it (Ranveer's nude photoshoot), then they should close the paper or throw it while adding that it's a waste of time to get into FIRs.

While speaking to the media at Kubbra Sait's book launch on Thursday, when asked about FIR being filed against Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan said, "Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don't have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don't like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?" On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.