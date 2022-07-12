Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled after video of him kissing Bear Grylls goes viral

Ranveer Singh-Bear Grylls/Netflix

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest entertainment offering to the audience Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has been a talking point on social media ever since the announcement for the show was made. Recently, the episode aired on Netflix and amid much buzz on the internet about Ranveer's appearance in the show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is being hailed for its innovative format.

However, amid the positive buzz for the show, a video clip from Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, showcasing the ever-so-energetic Ranveer Singh in his high spirits, kissing and being appreciative of Bear Grylls in his eccentric way, is going viral on social media.

A Twitter user shared the clip on the microblogging site and wrote alongside it, "Border line assault." Soon after, the video was shared by hundreds of netizens on Twitter, calling out Ranveer Singh for his behaviour. "That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls' face," tweeted a user. "What in the freaking hell? Bear Grylls can file a sexual assault case on him. So disrespectful of him to just cross boundaries like this. I can't believe what i saw. Someone needs to teach him the basic things," a Twitter user lashed out at Ranveer Singh. "Bear Grylls can file a case for sexual assault and can win millions in damages," tweeted a netizen.

Check out some more tweets below:

Think Ranveer slobbering all over Bear Grylls was the scariest part of the show… #BearGrylls July 12, 2022

That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls' face. — ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) July 11, 2022

Bear Grylls can file a case for sexual assault and can win millions in damages. https://t.co/yk2Ire5zGL — Zaffar (@Zaffar_Nama) July 12, 2022

Overacting on screen as well as in real life. This guy, a very bad actor btw, literally needs counseling and rehab.#beargrylls https://t.co/fpbUGIdF4v — Ams (@amsrjn) July 11, 2022

What is #RanveerSingh on?! Why is he trying so hard all the time? First #KoffeeWithKaran7 and now on #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls



The way he’s all over the place and over the top describing Sindhi culture or smothering #BearGrylls is neither funny nor entertaining. — Tanisha G (@TwinMomTravels) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the positive word of mouth that his Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls has been getting, Ranveer said, "I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it."

The Ram-Leela actor further shared his experience of working with the 'Jungle King' Bear Grylls and added, "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience, and the show would have not been anything without Bear."

The 37-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is gearing up for its release on February 11, 2022.