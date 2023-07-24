Headlines

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

Ranveer Singh went shirtless giving some fitness goals and upping the hotness quotient in a new promo for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Alia Bhatt. And a new video shared by Ranveer on his Instagram took their promotional tactics to another level. The new video has Ranveer showing off his chiselled physique and six-pack abs, leaving fans in awe and even wife Deepika Padukone impressed.

The video shows Ranveer shirtless, working out in the gym, followed by scenes in the shower and flaunting his designer wardrobe. The video starts with a shot where Ranveer is seen lying on his bed in red underwear, while NseeB's Munde Desi played in the background. As soon as he wakes up the video of him flaunting his body while he hits the gym. After many close-up shots of Ranveer's toned muscles and six-pack abs, the actor, who plays Rocky Randhawa in the upcoming film, checks himself out in the mirror, giving different poses.

The video ends with a quote written, “Monday Motivashiun” (referring to Rocky Randhawa’s weak English in the film). Ranveer added the caption, "Monday aa (muscle emoji). Monday motivashiun (motivation) from Rocky Randhawa. RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)."

Deepika Padukone was left in awe of husband Ranveer’s chiselled physique. She dropped a drooling emoji in the comment section. Fans were also quick to react to the video, “This is the hottest thing I have seen in a long time,” one fan wrote. Another one commented, “Hotness alert. What is this insanely ripped body?" “Sada (always) sexy Ranveer”, another fan wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic and family drama film which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Karan Johar, which also marks his comeback as a director after seven years. The film is based on a Punjabi boy Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families before getting married.

The movie’s cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theatres on 28 July.

