Ranveer Singh finds 'cheesy lover' in Deepika Padukone, cannot wait to eat her 'bade bade pizza'

Deepika Padukone had turned a chef for Ranveer Singh recently. The latest recipe she has been tryng out is pizza. Sharing the same, Ranveer took a video of himself when he couldn't contain his excitement to eat Deepika's 'bade bade pizza'.

"Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (today I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)," Ranveer was heard saying in of the videos he made. The actor also shared glimpses of pizza bread with sauce, and later called Deepika 'cheesy lover' as she garnished the pizza.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh had shared how Deepika pampers him during dinner. The first time he gave us a glimpse, she had prepared exotic dishes like Thai salad, Tom Yum soup, green curry, rice and cake for Ranveer. Deepika was also seen relishing Ranveer's nutella then.

Under the coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pledged their support to PM Cares Fund. The actors were also seen showing their support during janta curfew and 9 pm 9 minutes. While Deepika turned a chef during quarantine and entertained her fans for a few days with productivity in times of COVID-19 (lockdown), she claimed that Ranveer sleeps 20 hours a day and so she finds time for herself.