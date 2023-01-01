Ranveer Singh feels for Forrest Gump's Lieutenant Dan in cryptic New Year video, netizens troll him: 'Cirkus ka asar'

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh had a lackluster 2022 professionally with his two films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus turning out to be massive commercial failures as both the films failed to attract audiences to the theatres. And now, the actor's New Year message has put his fans in a place of confusion.

The Simmba actor took to his Instagram shortly after the arrival of 2023 and shared a clip from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer classic Forrest Gump, remade last year as Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, which also turned out to be a disappointing fare.

Ranveer's video shows Hanks' titular character wishing a happy New Year to Gary Sinise's character of Lieutenant Dan Taylor, who lost his limbs during the Vietnam War. As Forrest wishes him, Gary sits in silence contemplating the void brought upon him by life. This is quite unusual for Ranveer, who otherwise is known for his infectious energy and livewire vibe that can light up any event.

While many would wonder what compelled the actor to put up such a post, a cursory look at the public response to his two releases in 2022 would point to the actor feeling under-appreciated. In December 2021 also, his much-anticipated ensemble film, the sports drama 83 too sank at the box office without a trace.



READ | Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film sparks a meme fest, netizens say 'you started with a spelling mistake'

Netizens took to the comments section and started trolling Singh. One user commented under the video: "Cirkus ka asar (This is the effect of Cirkus), while another comment read, "Cirkus film pitne ka sadma laga hai bhai ko (The trauma seems to stem from the poor response to Cirkus)."

Some of his fans also came to his support as one commented: "Comeback badiya hoga king we believe in you, happy new year (you will have a great comeback)." Another of his fan wrote, "Bro, you are the best and you are enough for us. Much Love for you...Every teenager admires you, we learn from you we want to become like you...And we don't want to see you sad, you are the best and we love you the way you are Baba."

The actor will hope to bounce back with his next film, which is Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he will be seen sharing screen space again with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Also featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the film is set to release in theatres on April 28.