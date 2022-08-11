Ranveer Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoy foosball at Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha premiere

Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released in theaters on August 11. A day before its release, the superstar and his team organised the film screening which was attended by celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Irfan Pathan to name a few.

Post watching the film, the cricketer Irfan Pathan shared his views on the Advait Chandan directorial and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the screening in which he can be seen playing foosball with his brother Yusuf Pathan, Ranveer and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked with Aamir in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal and the 2018 box office flop Thugs of Hindostan.

"Had fun watching the movie #laalsinghchaddha Laal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Aamir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @aamirkhanproductions on such a feel good movie. By the way @ranveersingh score ke baare mein baat Kare ya jaane de?? warna Dangal hoga;) @fatimasanashaikh @yusuf_pathan", he captioned the clip.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is seen portraying the role of an Army officer named Balaraju Bodi. Manav Vij and Mona Singh are also seen in pivotal roles in Advait Chandan's second directorial after he made his debut with the family drama Secret Superstar which also featured Aamir in a supporting role.



READ | Laal Singh Chaddha: Sanatan Rakshak Sena demands ban on Aamir Khan's film in Uttar Pradesh

Laal Singh Chaddha, which clashed with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan, is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Robert Zemeckis directorial won six Oscars including Academy statuettes for Best Picture and Best Actor.