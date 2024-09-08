Twitter
Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

It seems like Don 3 will miss the slated release of December 2025, as the first schedule of the film gets pushed ahead for months.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh's Don 3, which Farhan Akhtar will direct was scheduled to go on floors in January 2025. However, as per the latest news, the movie has been postponed for a few more months. In 2023, Farhan announced the much-awaited third instalment of his action thriller series with a new casting. Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan, and the announcement met with mixed reactions from moviegoers and fans of the franchise. 

Farhan stated that the film's first schedule will begin in January 2025. However, as News18 reported, the shoot has now been further pushed because of Farhan's acting assignment. On August 4, Farhan announced that he would be seen playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in a film titled 120 Bahadur. The upcoming movie will chronicle the Battle of Rezang of 1962 during the Indo-China War. Sharing the first look, he said that its shoot had begun.

The portal quoted a source that confirmed Don 3's delay due to 120 Bahadur, and said, "Farhan wants to stick to the commitment that he made to the makers of 120 Bahadur before kick-starting his own directorial. And since the shoot of the former will take a few months, he has decided to push the first schedule of Don 3 by four months. It will now begin in May-June next year. Moreover, Ranveer is currently focused on Aditya Dhar’s next untitled directorial." 

The portal further confirmed that Farhan's team remained unavailable to comment. Don 3 also stars Kiara Advani, who has replaced Priyanka Chopra as Roma. Currently, she's busy shooting War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. 

About Don

The original iconic film Don (1978) starring Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles was created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Later, Javed's son and actor-director Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Kahn, who also starred in a 2011 sequel. However, for the threequel, Shah Rukh Khan did not agree with the script and hence turned down the offer to return as Don and the role went to Ranveer Singh. Don 3 was announced for theatrical release in 2025, but it seems that with the latest development, the film might be pushed ahead for months from the slated release.

