Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

It seems like Don 3 will miss the slated release of December 2025, as the first schedule of the film gets pushed ahead for months.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3, which Farhan Akhtar will direct was scheduled to go on floors in January 2025. However, as per the latest news, the movie has been postponed for a few more months. In 2023, Farhan announced the much-awaited third instalment of his action thriller series with a new casting. Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan, and the announcement met with mixed reactions from moviegoers and fans of the franchise.

Farhan stated that the film's first schedule will begin in January 2025. However, as News18 reported, the shoot has now been further pushed because of Farhan's acting assignment. On August 4, Farhan announced that he would be seen playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in a film titled 120 Bahadur. The upcoming movie will chronicle the Battle of Rezang of 1962 during the Indo-China War. Sharing the first look, he said that its shoot had begun.

The portal quoted a source that confirmed Don 3's delay due to 120 Bahadur, and said, "Farhan wants to stick to the commitment that he made to the makers of 120 Bahadur before kick-starting his own directorial. And since the shoot of the former will take a few months, he has decided to push the first schedule of Don 3 by four months. It will now begin in May-June next year. Moreover, Ranveer is currently focused on Aditya Dhar’s next untitled directorial."

The portal further confirmed that Farhan's team remained unavailable to comment. Don 3 also stars Kiara Advani, who has replaced Priyanka Chopra as Roma. Currently, she's busy shooting War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

About Don

The original iconic film Don (1978) starring Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles was created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Later, Javed's son and actor-director Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Kahn, who also starred in a 2011 sequel. However, for the threequel, Shah Rukh Khan did not agree with the script and hence turned down the offer to return as Don and the role went to Ranveer Singh. Don 3 was announced for theatrical release in 2025, but it seems that with the latest development, the film might be pushed ahead for months from the slated release.