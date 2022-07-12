Ranveer Singh drops unseen birthday photos with 'baby' Deepika Padukone, fans are all hearts

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved B-town couples. They often share their photos and videos with each other on social media. On July 12, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared unseen moments with his lady love Deepika.

Ranveer dropped several photos and videos from his birthday trip with Deepika. In the first photo, the actor can be seen kissing Deepika on her neck while she was posing for the cameras. The second photo features Deepika solo, she can be seen smiling in the pic. Sharing the series of photos and videos, he wrote, “Love to Love You #baby@deepikapadukone#birthday #photodump.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore and is now the proud owner of a Quadraplex and 19 parking spaces in Bandra.

They will become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbours thanks to this new agreement, which will also give them a continuous view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand.

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a quadraplex on the 16th through 19th floors of the still-under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra, according to a Hindustan Times report that quotes documents provided by Indextap.com.

The real estate transaction's paperwork was completed on July 6, 2022. According to these records, the seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and the buyer is Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani signed the paperwork on behalf of the company.

While stamp duty for the registration was paid in the sum of Rs 7.13 crore, the total cost paid for the quadraplex was Rs 118.94 crore. Except for a 1,300 square foot deck, the carpet area is 11,266 square feet. The owners will also gain access to the building's 19 parking spaces in addition to this. Without taking into account the patio size, the price per square foot comes out to 1.05 lakh rupees.